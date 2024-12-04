Beloved singer Karolina Goceva spoke out about the problems she was facing while organizing her concert in Dusseldorf. Goceva said that rival organizations of Macedonians in Germany, angry that only one of them got to participate in preparing the concert, were calling on the diaspora to boycott the event.

There were calls for boycott, not from Greeks, not from Bulgarians, not from those who would trample our flag, but from the Macedonian association in Dusseldorf, Goceva said during the concert.

The organization that she called out responded by saying that they already had events planned for the same day.