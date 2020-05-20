The Literatura.mk bookstore chain will open its new, largest store today.

The bookstore will be spread over 500 square meters in Skopje’s City Mall. Guitar legend Vlatko Stefanovski will perform during the opening accompanies by his son Jan and bass player Ivan Kukic. Literatura.mk will hold a live-stream of the concert on its Facebook page and Youtube.

The store will feature a wide selection of books of all genres, in Macedonian, Albanian, English, German and French. It will also include a coffee shop.