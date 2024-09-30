The Minister of Culture and Tourism, Zoran Ljutkov, addressed today the Second Ministerial Meeting of the Management Platforms of the Western Balkans for Education and Training, Research and Innovation and Culture.

At the meeting, in which, in addition to Minister Ljutkov, the Minister of Education and Science, Vesna Janevska, and the Minister of Culture and Innovation, Baláš Hanko, from the Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, took part, the importance of the Management Platform as a departmental operational tool for implementation was highlighted. of the strategic framework of the agenda for the Western Balkans of the EU, as a significant support for the European integration processes of the countries in the region.

In his address, Minister Ljutkov emphasized the importance and benefits of the Management Platform for the cooperation of the countries of the Western Balkans in vital social areas: science, research and innovation, education and culture.This is another confirmation, he added, of the increasing importance of the cultural and creative sectors in the European integration processes in the Western Balkans region, which will undoubtedly contribute to the development of national policies, regional cooperation and current cultural policies of the EU.

According to Ljutkov, the Platform will enable the inclusion of all stakeholders in culture, contributing to upgrading, synchronizing and profiling the priorities of the countries of the Western Balkans and strengthening mutual partnership cooperation.