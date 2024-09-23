The program of the upcoming Macedonian Philharmonic concert in Dubrovnik will include the Mediterranean Suite from the ballet Dubrovacka Legenda by Ljubomir Brangjolica, Mozart’s Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in A major, and Schubert’s Symphony No. 5 in B-flat major.

The concert is part of the Philharmonic’s annual program, supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Violinist Gianna Kariman, born in 1989 in Dubrovnik, will perform as the featured soloist. Kariman began her violin studies at the age of seven at the “Luka Sorkošević” Art School under Professor Ivanka Kalanj, and graduated from the Zagreb Music Academy in 2011 under Professor Leonid Sokorov. She has participated in numerous national and international competitions, winning first prizes at the Rudolf Matz International Competition in Dubrovnik, the Beethoven Competition in Sankt Pölten, and the International Violin Competition in Kazakhstan.

Kariman has performed with major orchestras, including the Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra, Croatian Radio Television Orchestra, Sarajevo Philharmonic, and Zagreb Philharmonic, as well as in various countries such as Slovenia, Austria, France, and Poland. In 2015, she won the Stjepan Šulek Award for her performance of Four Seasons by Astor Piazzolla at the Dubrovnik Summer Festival. She is currently a member of the Croatian chamber ensemble “Zagreb Soloists” and the concertmaster of the Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra.

Conducting the Macedonian Philharmonic will be Borjan Tsanev, a distinguished Macedonian conductor and winner of the 2013 Virtuosi award for Best Musical Performer. Since 1999, Tsanev has been the permanent conductor of the Macedonian Philharmonic, achieving outstanding results both at home and internationally.

Tsanev graduated from the Faculty of Music in Skopje and earned a master’s degree from the State Music Academy in Sofia. He further specialized in conducting at the Royal College of Music in London, where he worked with renowned conductors such as Sir Simon Rattle and Daniele Gatti. Tsanev has conducted with many prestigious orchestras, including the Sofia Philharmonic, Krakow Philharmonic, and the Tokyo Wagner Symphony Orchestra. He has also collaborated with world-renowned soloists such as Ivo Pogorelic, David Garrett, and Stefan Milenkovic.

In 2015, Tsanev led the Macedonian Philharmonic on its first tour of the United States, performing at venues such as Carnegie Hall and the Kaufman Music Center in New York. His impressive career includes appearances at major festivals in Macedonia and abroad, and he was awarded the Georgi Bozhikov award by the Union of Composers of Macedonia in 2010 for his outstanding interpretation of works by Macedonian composers.