“Confused Compasses” (Ili-Ili), the latest poetry collection by Macedonian poet and literary translator Zoran Ancevski, was awarded the 61st Struga Poetry Evenings festival’s Miladinov Brothers award for a best poetry book published since August 2022.

He is the winner of this highest recognition for the second time, after he received the Miladinov Brothers award in 2018 for the poetry collection “Celestial Pantomime”.

Zoran Ancevski (1954) is a poet, university professor, translator, essayist.

He has published nine poetry collections that have been well received by critics, highly rated and awarded with various prizes in the country and abroad.

Selections from his poetry have been translated and published in over twenty languages in important foreign magazines and anthologies.