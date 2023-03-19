As part of a Milcho Manchevski retrospective, the 27th Sofia International Film Festival screened the Macedonian filmmaker’s latest release, “Kaymak” (2022).

The Saturday evening screening was followed by a discussion during which Manchevski and the cast answered audience questions.

Manchevski’s retrospective began with his shorts “Thursday” (2013) and “The End of Time” (2017) and included his “Bikini Moon” (2017), “Shadows” (2007), “Dust” (2001), and “Before the Rain” (1994).

The filmmaker is also heading the festival’s international jury this year. In 2020, he won the SFF’s special prize for “Willow” (2019)