VMRO-DPMNE’s President Hristijan Mickoski presented Wednesday a set of measures from the party’s election program.

Mickoski promised new contemporary theaters in Skopje, Prilep and Bitola as well as delegated budgets for cultural institutions.

We commit ourselves to a renewal that will bring a VAT reduction of 18 to 5% in culture. This will mean more savings for citizens and a more accessible culture. This will apply to works of art, organizing cultural events – ticket sales, renting space, organizing cultural events in cultural institutions, and stimulating the self-sustainability of institutions. We commit ourselves to a renewal which will include the construction of new theaters in Prilep, Ohrid and Skopje. Finally, Prilep and Ohrid will receive completely new theater buildings, and Skopje another new contemporary theater building, Mickoski said.

We commit ourselves to a renewal that will include investment in Macedonian brands and creative industries. This means funding and systematic support for the development of creative industries in culture as an economic resource for job creation, income generation and sustainable development. We commit ourselves to a renewal that will allow delegated budgets for cultural institutions. This implies confidence in funding projects in culture, but also motivation to reward the most successful. We commit ourselves to a renewal that will bring about the promotion of the Macedonian language as our identity, he added.