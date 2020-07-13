Matica Makedonska has reissued Cane Andreevski’s Conversations with Koneski, a book of interviews the author conducted between 1985 and 1990 with Blaze Koneski – the founder, i.e., codifier of the modern standard Macedonian language.

In the book, the renowned poet and scholar considers the country’s national and literary tradition as well as the developments taking place in the second half of the 20th century, according to the publisher.

“These conversations,” the publisher points out, “offer […] revelations, provocation, aesthetic pleasure, curious reviews [and] a multitude of personal observations.”

The book, the publisher’s press release highlights, is a necessity from a historical point of view as much as it complements Koneski’s enduring literary and scholarly legacy.