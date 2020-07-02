Despite the crisis situation with the coronavirus, the Ohrid Summer Festival will go ahead, starting on August 4 and last through the month. The confirmed artists will be announced in 10 days.

Live performances remain on schedule, including in the ancient theater of Ohrid, in Dolni Saraj and the St. Sofia cathedral. The audience will be required to wear masks and maintain distancing.

Meanwhile, Avalon announced it is canceling its Ohrid Calling festival of electronic music planned for late July. The festival