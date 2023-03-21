President Stevo Pendarovski on Tuesday at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris is to deliver opening remarks at an international symposium in honour of Aco Šopov, an event which is part of the national programme “2023, Year of homage to Aco Šopov,“ held under the patronage of Macedonian President, Pendarovski’s Office said in a press release.

Pendarovski will also attend a poetry performance and exhibition in honor of Šopov, and it is planned to have a meeting with UNESCO’s general director, Audrey Azoulay.