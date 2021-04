Academic Bogomil Gjuzel has died aged 82. Gjuzel was a noted poet, playwright and translator of Shakespeare, T.S. Eliot and other English classics to Macedonian.

He held leading positions in the Macedonian Writer’s Association, the Macedonian PEN center and the Struga Poetry Evenings.

Bogomil Gjuzel was son of Dimitar Gjuzelov, one of the leaders of the movement for Macedonian state under Bulgarian and German patronage in World War Two.