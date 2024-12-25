The Culture Ministry set aside 5.5 million denars for conservation of the monumental frescoes at the St. George church in Staro Nagoricane.

The church that, in its current form, dates back to the 11th century, is famous for the hermit Prohor Pcinski, and the frescoes are dated from the 14th century.

Culture Minister Zoran Ljutkov, who visited the church today, said that the funds will be made available over three or four years, to ensure uninterrupted work to preserve the historic cultural site.