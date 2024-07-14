On Saturday, Minister of Culture and Tourism Zoran Ljutkov visited the Bay of Bones near Gradishte at Lake Ohrid. He announced plans for the site’s reconstruction, including modernizing the irrigation system, restoring the visitor terrace, and undertaking intensive rehabilitation of the “Mikjov Grad” platform and the huts’ roof structures starting next year.

Accompanied by experts and the head of the Institute for Protection of Monuments of Culture and Museum – Ohrid, Ljutkov emphasized that the complex has been neglected over time, with no maintenance or investment efforts.

Given its significance as a major tourist attraction in Ohrid, which also generates economic benefits, Ljutkov stated that numerous projects will be initiated immediately to enhance the site’s facilities and working conditions, ensuring its continued operation.

Goran Patchev, Acting Director of the Institute for Protection of Monuments of Culture and Museum – Ohrid, remarked that the site’s issues are not just financial but also due to poor management and insufficient support from higher authorities.

“The complex is maintained as funds allow, but the Bay of Bones ranks second nationally in revenue, necessitating appropriate investments. We have conducted a feasibility study and must follow good suggestions and practices moving forward,” Patchev said.

Additionally, Minister Ljutkov highlighted that the Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s work program aims to make culture a profitable activity.

“This is why we have integrated tourism with culture, as we believe that developing cultural tourism can turn culture into a significant economic sector,” he explained.