Lenny Kravitz entertained the audience and many visitors from throughout Macedonia as well as the surrounding area with a fantastic evening. Lenny Kravitz, a well-known rock star, performed for two hours at the “Biljanini Izvori” stadium in Ohrid on Sunday. Lenny Kravitz’s “Blue Electric Light” European tour includes a stop in Ohrid. The tour is a promotional tour for the album of the same name, which was formally released on May 24.

The audience was put into a trance by the explosive and passionate beats of Kravitz’s hit rock song, “Are You Gonna Go My Way?” as the event got underway.

Global rock legend Lenny Kravitz wowed the crowd with a stunning performance that revealed a new side to his musical expression through a passionate mix of both old and new songs.