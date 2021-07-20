Serbian National Theatre from Novi Sad is to perform the play “Who killed Janis Joplin?” on Tuesday evening at the Dolni Saraj stage within Ohrid Summer Festival.

The cast includes Bojana Milanovic, Sonja Isailovic, Stefan Vukic, Dimitrije Arandzelovic, Vukasin Rangelovic, Petar Banjac, Filip Grubach and Igor Sakach.

The director of the play, Sanja Petrovic says that when she thought of making a play about the singer who was an example and inspiration during her adolescence and that she always experienced her as two personalities with two stories.