On July 7th, the ARM Stadium in Macedonia came alive with the enchanting performance of Sevdaliza during the Skopje Calling Festival. The Iranian-Dutch singer, known for her genre-blending music that incorporates elements of electronic, trip-hop, and R&B, captivated the audience with her ethereal voice and hypnotic stage presence. Sevdaliza’s performance was a sensory experience, featuring haunting melodies and thought-provoking visuals that left a lasting impression on the crowd. Her emotionally charged setlist, including hits like “Human” and “Marilyn Monroe,” resonated deeply with fans, making the night an unforgettable highlight of the festival.