On July 7th, the ARM Stadium in Macedonia came alive with the enchanting performance of Sevdaliza during the Skopje Calling Festival. The Iranian-Dutch singer, known for her genre-blending music that incorporates elements of electronic, trip-hop, and R&B, captivated the audience with her ethereal voice and hypnotic stage presence. Sevdaliza’s performance was a sensory experience, featuring haunting melodies and thought-provoking visuals that left a lasting impression on the crowd. Her emotionally charged setlist, including hits like “Human” and “Marilyn Monroe,” resonated deeply with fans, making the night an unforgettable highlight of the festival.
Sevdaliza Mesmerizes at Skopje Calling Festival in Macedonia
Culture News
