According to a press release from the President’s Office, President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova met on Friday with Jean-Pierre Siméon, the laureate and winner of the 2024 Struga Poetry Evenings’ Golden Wreath award; Katica Kjulavkova, the winner of the Miladinov Brothers award; Katrin Pitz, the winner of the Bridges of Struga award; and Filipa Sara Popova, the winner of the Young Struga award.

The meeting was also attended by Jordan Plevnesh, a former Macedonian ambassador to France and translator of Jean-Pierre Siméon’s poetry, as well as Todorche Tasevski and Elizabeta Sheleva, the founders of the Struga Poetry Evenings.

The President praised this year’s extensive program and said that Struga Poetry Evenings, with its almost six decades of existence and authenticity, is one of the biggest and most important poetry festivals worldwide.The President expressed his congratulations to French poet Jean-Pierre Siméon, the 2024 laureate, and Katica Kjulavkova, the Miladinov Brothers award winner, stressing their noteworthy literary contributions. Additionally, she complimented young poets Katrin Pitz and Filipa Sara Popova, expressing the hope that their respective distinguished honors will provide inspiration and drive for continued achievement on a global scale.

The President applauded the publication of the special edition with a collection of poetry in braille by Petre M. Andreevski, Gane Todorovski, and Mateja Matevski, as well as the return of the Young Struga award as a means of promoting emerging writers and poets from the younger age.