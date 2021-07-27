Simon Trpceski will perform with Maxim Vengerov in Brussels Macedonia, Culture 27.07.2021 / 17:11 Macedonian pianist Simon Trpceski will perform in Brussels with the legendary violinist Maxim Vengerov. The two will appear at the Musica Mundi festival, performing works from Mozart, Franck, Prokopief and Ravel. trpceskivengerov Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia Culture 31.05.2021 Simon Trpceski receives standing ovation at a good-will concert in Sofia Macedonia News Zaev denies claims from Sofia that he is violating the rights of ethnic Bulgarians in Macedonia Pre-election hiring of surplus workers reported in the Macedonian Post Office Proposal to reduce fines for slander and better protect journalists from assault MANU President Ljupco Kocarev responds to the Bulgarian claims aimed at the Macedonian language No deaths, 39 new COVID-19 cases Zaev makes no distinction between Albanian nation and Bulgarian community in Macedonia October 17 confirmed as election date Alliance for Albanians: Zaev to apologize to the administration, there is evidence of corrupt ministers and directors .
Comments are closed for this post.