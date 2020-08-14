To maintain the continuity the festival has since 1961, Struga Poetry Evenings will take place this year anyway, however it will be reduced to two days, from 28 to 30 August. The Commission for Infectious Diseases has approved the protocol for the literary festival to be held, its organizers said Friday.

Current circumstances allow the festival to welcome local poets and international writers invited to be part of the event will be presented through video-readings due to travel restrictions, Struga Poetry Evenings organizers said in a press release.

This year’s laureate, Israeli poet Amir Or, will address the annual event in video-address. He is scheduled to be the special guest of the 60th edition of Struga Poetry Evenings in 2021, where he will be handed over the Golden Wreath Award alongside the 2021 laureate.

Over 30 local and international poets will take part in festival’s events. Some of them include the five candidates shortlisted for the Miladinov Brothers Award for best collection of poems between two festival editions.

Poetry slam with participants from the country and abroad will also take place.

To lower the risk of the coronavirus spreading, the festival this year will change the venue. The most appropriate alternative is the outdoor terrace of Drim Hotel in Struga, said the organizers.