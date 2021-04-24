The newly appointed director of the Strumica culture center Vasil Bubev is off to a great start.
The gym teacher who was decried as completely unsuitable for the position by the local actors and employees, is putting together an exhibition of sculptures. The “Anton Panov” center shared a public invitation on its Facebook page, but it is written in the style now typical of poorly Google translated text.
Sculpture that is an art discipline that is contained of creating figures from actions as a sculpture or carvings different materials. You call the individual who makes sculptures a sculptor, the text informs. “We were right to protest the appointment of a gym teacher. Is this a press release from an institution that is supposed to educate the public?”, asked one of the museum employees.
