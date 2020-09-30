Theater director Tea Begovska’s video project Revolution-Live — recorded during lockdown and featuring actors, musicians, and artists from five countries talking about love, faith, hope, courage, and truth — will premiere on YouTube at 8:15 pm.

In the compilation, Jorge Angeles from Mexico, Rujish Begovska from Macedonia, Pierre Meunier from France, Zeynep Nutku from Turkey, Dina Mushanovic from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Tome Stankovski from Macedonia, and others reflect on their lives and careers.

Expressing their thoughts and feelings, they try to change their everyday lives, the press release says.

The project was supported by the Ministry of Culture.