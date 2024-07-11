Stefana Dimitrova and Darijan Kochoski are the bride and groom at the 2024 Galichnik Wedding, the country’s most authentic cultural event, happening from July 12-14. The wedding ceremony will be held on Sunday, July 14, at the “Saint Paul the Apostle” church in the village of Galichnik, preserving centuries-old wedding customs and rituals.

During a press conference on Tuesday, the bride shared her happiness and excitement, feeling honored to be chosen for the 2024 Galichnik Wedding alongside Darijan.

“I am confident we will honor and continue the Galichnik tradition that our ancestors left behind. We must not let it be forgotten. This has been my long-time wish, but what matters most is who helped me fulfill it. I want to thank Darijan for showing me true love and understanding,” Dimitrova said. The groom, Darijan Kochoski, expressed his delight in accepting the invitation for this year’s event, which attracts many local and international guests. He also thanked the organizers, the Galichnik Local Community, for selecting them as the couple for the 2024 Galichnik Wedding.

The event is held under the auspices of President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova, supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and Skopje Brewery, a partner in organizing the event for the past 50 years. Galichnik Local Community president Aleksandar Kostikj expressed satisfaction that young people continue to embrace the Galichnik Wedding tradition after so many decades.

“Interest continues to grow. It shows that we have succeeded in our mission of maintaining the customs and traditional values we inherited and passing them on to younger generations,” Kostikj said, adding that with their partners’ support, Galichnik is ready to showcase its rich and unique tradition to all visitors.

Marija Mininchikj from Skopje Brewery emphasized that a collaboration lasting half a century signifies shared values—fostering tradition and uniting people at events filled with positive energy and community.

The wedding will be streamed live on all social media platforms of the Galichnik Local Community. Event organizers invited the public to visit Galichnik this weekend and emphasized responsible behavior in nature, such as not littering, avoiding drinking and driving, and following all traffic rules.

Kostikj informed that traffic with motor vehicles through Galichnik on Friday, July 12, will be allowed from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. On Saturday, traffic will be permitted from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and on Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Traffic may be restricted beyond these times if necessary, and parking in Galichnik will not be allowed.

photo by Mia