A section of the corridor highways, that are supposed to be built by the American Bechtel company, goes through protected areas of Ohrid, writes Nova Makedonija.

The paper reports that this could further complicate the project, for which the US company is pushing for extensive changes to the Macedonian laws, to reduce protection for both workers’ rights and natural and archeological sites.

Lake Ohrid and the city of Ohrid are Macedonia’s main tourist attractions, but are also under UNESCO protection.