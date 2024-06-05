World-famous Lithuanian-born violinist Julian Rachlin and the Macedonian Philharmonic Orchestra will open the 64th Ohrid Summer Festival.

Rachlin, known for his rich sound and masterful interpretation, will headline the event, which was announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

“This year, we aim to maintain the prestige of the most renowned cultural event,” said festival director Natasha Popovikj. She highlighted the dedication of the festival staff to ensuring flawless execution and a memorable experience for artists and attendees alike.

The 64th Ohrid Summer Festival runs from July 12 to August 20, featuring over 500 artists from 24 countries. Attendees can look forward to 27 concerts, six theater performances, and additional events across venues such as the Ancient Theater, Dolni Saraj, the Church of Saint Sophia, and the Cultural Center.

Maestro Bisera Chadlovska, music program selector, expressed pride that the Macedonian Philharmonic, celebrating its 80th anniversary, will perform with Rachlin at the opening. The festival will also feature local talents like the piano duo Marija Gjoshevska and Slavica Micovska, guitarist Vlatko Stefanovski, and the Chamber Orchestra of the Music Youth. Concerts dedicated to Macedonian composers Tomislav Zografski, Stojche Toshevski, and Goce Kolarovski are also planned.

International artists include guitarist Gerhard Reichenbach, pianist Gary Douglas, cellist Dragan Đorđević Suzuki with pianist Andrey Gugnin, and double bass player Dominik Wagner. The festival will conclude with a performance by Belgian cellist Camille Thomas and pianist Julien Brocal. Salsa band “Mercado Negro” will perform at the festival’s birthday concert.

Drama program selector Sanja Arsovska announced three theater premieres: “Racin” and “The Seagull” by local theaters in Veles and Bitola, and “King Lear” by the Lit Moon Theater Company from Santa Barbara, California. Additional performances include works by the Maribor Slovene National Theatre, a stand-up show by Nikola Djuricko, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” by the Drama Theater from Belgrade, and “Alice in Fearland” by the Yugoslav Drama Theater, Belgrade.

The Ohrid Summer Festival, part of the European Festivals Association, continues to uphold its reputation as a distinguished European cultural event.