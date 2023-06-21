The newly-formed national institution Jazz Orchestra will have a new permanent address at the National Opera and Ballet, Minister of Culture Bisera Kostadinovska Stojchevska said on Tuesday.

The Government has decided to allocate nearly 500m2 in the building of the National Opera and Ballet, with the premises set to be refurbished in the coming period.

The move comes after the Philharmonic staged protests against the Government’s decision to house the Jazz Orchestra inside the Philharmonic building, which, as they said, had been custom-built for the country’s only symphony orchestra.

“I kept my promise to the public and primarily to the Philharmonic employees. It would be the honest thing for the Philharmonic director and the board to issue an apology for manipulating top-class musicians and renowned names in the sector when saying that the Government and me wanted to take over the Philharmonic building, which resulted in the public perceiving them as intolerant and unscrupulous hosts,” noted Minister Kostadinovska Stojchevska.

She expressed belief that Philharmonic employees would stick to their word that their colleagues from the Jazz Orchestra could hold general rehearsals and concerts in the Philharmonic building.

“I call on the Philharmonic employees to stop the protests and go back to their normal operations. We owe this to the public. This marks the end of the manipulative and unnecessary tensions among musicians. We are all here to find solutions. Those who refuse to build peace should step down,” noted Kostadinovska Stojchevska.

Asked when would the Jazz Orchestra enter the new premises, the Culture Minister said the refurbishment works should be completed by the year-end.