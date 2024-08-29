This year, the ninth edition of the literary festival “Druga kavina” will take place, first in Cafe “Stanica” (ul. Leninova 64a). A portion of the events will take place in “La Caña” and “Jadro”. From August 30 to September 1, twenty nationals and ten foreign visitors take part in the festival. The book publishing company “Templum” is in charge of organising the festival.Editor Nikola Gelevski and journalist Alexandra Bubevska will lead a themed debate titled “15 years of ‘Margina’, 25 years of ‘Okno'” at 19:30 on August 30 in Cafe “Stanica” as part of the festival’s opening program. The first five volumes of the brand-new “OK.NO” edition will then be promoted.

The literary competition “Big words fall here” featuring small fictions on the theme “Another’s body” will take place at the same location at 21:XNUMX p.m. Participating writers from Macedonia and the surrounding area include Gjurđica Cilic, Marijana Canak, Tomislav Marković, Budimka Popovska, Hana Korneti, and a dozen others. The event is hosted by Vladimir Lukash.

On August 31 (Saturday), an open workshop for modern embroidery called “Textile Newspaper” will take place at “Jadro” with Milica Dukić (Novi Sad / Kraljevo) in the afternoon from 12:17 .The August 31 evening program at Cafe “Stanica” will begin at 19 p.m. with a discussion facilitated by Artan Sadiku with Adel Ziad (Nazaret). Next, “Margina #96” will be promoted; this promotion is devoted toAt 20:21.30 p.m., Frosina Krushkarovska will lead a discussion with participants Jerko Bakotin (Split), Sara Milenkovska, Nikola Gelevski, and Artan Sadiku on the subject “What does Palestine mean to us?” A discussion moderated by Nikola Gelevski with laureate Semezdin Mehmedinović will take place at XNUMX:XNUMX.

On August 31 (Saturday), at 22.30 p.m., Duda Burzujka and Hana Cornetti will play in “La Canja” (Old Skopje Bazaar) as part of the music program.

The “Textile Journal” exhibition and presentation by Milica Dukić will take place on September 1st (Sunday) in “Jadro” at 17 p.m.

A series of talks with writers Djurđica Čilić (Zagreb) and Marijana Canak will take place in Cafe “Stanica” from 18:20.The book that is the outcome of a comic contest between “Hera” and “Templum” will be promoted at 21p.m. with the theme “Where do I belong?” Prizes will be given to Lucia Davitkova, Gaia Smilevska, and Sara Angelovska.