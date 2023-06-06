The opera diva, soprano Angela Gheorghiu from Romania on July 12 will open this year’s 63rd edition of the Festival Ohrid Summer, accompanied by the Orchestra of the Macedonian National Opera and Ballet, directed by the Romanian conductor Teodorashku Artamanov.

“Angela Gheorghiu is considered to be the most glamorous opera diva. Her wonderful voice makes the stage glow wherever she performs. She is among the best performers in the history of opera, with an exceptional vocal, technique, and deep, dramatic and musical interpretation”, the Director of the National Institution Ohrid Summer, Natasa Popovic.

Announcing the program of the 63rd edition of the Festival, Popovic stressed that there will be a large name in the drama section of the Festival, too.

“The world famous actor, producer, and director John Malkovich. The American film star will present the project An Evening with John Malkovich, directed by Michael Schturminger. He will be accompanied by the sopranos Chen Reiss and Suzanne Langbein and the Orchestra of the Wien Academy. He is the most exclusive guest to be inscribed in the list of the great artists that performed on the Ohrid Summer Festival”, Popovic announced.