Last night, the virtual monument of Grigor Prlicev downtown Ohrid was vandalized and disabled from its function. According to Prof. Dr. Anis Sefanidis, who worked on the monument for years, unknown persons cut the electricity supply, removed the Macedonian flag and teared down the writings.

They also tried to open the metal doors to get to the main computer, but because of the solid material and security locks, they only managed to distort them. The case was immediately reported to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ohrid, and a team made an inquiry and will forward the procedure to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, informs Sefanidis.

The monument is temporarily non-functional.