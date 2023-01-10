Bisera Kostadinovska once again shows a complete absence and lack of interest in Macedonian features. The Vevcani carnival was left again, without support from the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Macedonia, said Gjorgi Vlajnkinoski, president of the VMRO-DPMNE branch in Vevcani.

The Vevcani carnival is in the process of being included in the list of cultural intangible heritage. The carnival is a recognizable symbol for Vevcani and Macedonia. And the Vevcani carnival remains without help from the Ministry and Minister Bisera Kostadinovska Stojcevska.

No hearing from the minister and this criminal government to help this traditional manifestation for which the country is known in the world.

Until two years ago, the Vevcani Carnival was regularly part of the annual program of the Ministry of Culture, every year they were patrons of this international carnival.