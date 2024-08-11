DUI is in a panic because Ahmeti’s son-in-law, Musa Xhaferi’s family, the sons of their former officials, and Putzko Petrol will no longer be able to build wherever they please. It’s unclear what motivates DUI to talk about the urban mafia when it’s a matter of their own officials’ responsibilities, but it seems they are trying to divert attention.

For 7 years, DUI has been under the control of the urban mafia. No company has undertaken any construction projects without some connection to DUI. DUI created a construction mess in both Skopje and across the country during this period. Now, DUI is panicking because their oligarchs, including Ahmeti’s son-in-law, Musa Xhaferi’s family, the sons of their former officials, and Putcko Petrol, will not be able to act as they imagined. There will be no more illegal constructions on Shar Mountain or elsewhere. As for the urban mafia, Artan Grubi will no longer be negotiating road subcontractors. There will be accountability for everything. DUI will have to return everything they have taken from the people. While they have left the country looted, children from Tetovo and Shtip have been forced to move away. Neither VMRO-DPMNE nor the people will forgive them for that.