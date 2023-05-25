DUI wasn’t like this. People are talking lately that we start to resemble the erstwhile DPA, the Vice-Chair of the party Izet Mexhiti said in an interview with TV21, adding that he can’t recognize the leader Ali Ahmeti in his recent behavior.

“We don’t know this Ali Ahmeti. Now, with his permission, the entire power in the party is in the hands of Artan Grubi. This is not a good message to the next generations, they think differently”, Mexhiti warns.

Mexhiti, however, admitted that Ahmeti is still the main power figure in the party and that it is difficult to imagine DUI without him.