Following Russia’s decision to pay for gas in rubles and after a two-month break, the currency returned to the National Bank’s exchange rate list. This allows trading in this currency.

According to today’s exchange rate list, the ratio ruble – denar is 1: 0.7866, ie 1 ruble is exchanged for 0.78 denars.

The ruble has not been on the official exchange rate list of the country since March 2 this year when the European Central Bank announced that it is not in a position to publish the reference exchange rate.