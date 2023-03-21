The price of gold is currently near an all-time high, trading above $1,980 an ounce.

This comes at a time when the banking sector is under threat and several banks have already gone bankrupt.

The trend of investing in gold is constantly increasing. Data from the World Gold Council show that from 2000 to the present, that trend has increased by 12 percent annually.

Gold usually reaches higher values in times of recession, economic crisis, and political instability.