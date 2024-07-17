The Minister of Finance, Gordana Dimitrieska Kochoska, announced today that 620 million denars have been cut from the COVID-19 measures in the Budget created by the previous Government.

As Dimitrieska Kochoska stated at a press conference, the COVID-19 measures should no longer exist because the pandemic is already behind us. Regarding ESM, the minister informed that the state will pay part of the guarantee due to the company in August. Beyond that, she added, there will be no further transfers from the ESM Budget.