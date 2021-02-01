The damaged depositors from Eurostandard Bank announce that in the coming period, through press releases to the media, they will bring to light the evidence of how the robbery of deposits in the bank took place.

Through examples we will prove that loans given to various legal entities were given without any economic justification and against all business practices, they said.

They point the finger at Governor Anita Angelovska Bezoska and Trifun Kostovski, who, according to them, directly and knowingly allowed and contributed to the confiscation of all their personal property entrusted to a licensed and controlled bank. They remind that many people are left in agony, on the street or without health care.

They also add that at least 2,000 companies were robbed in the large bank robbery.