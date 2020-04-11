Between 30 and 40 percent of companies and households declined the offer from their banks to postpone debt payments for up to six months.

The proposals were auto-approved and citizens and company owners were asked to contact the banks if they want to reject the offer. Each bank set its own terms, but in general it included a deferral of between three and six months, but with compound interest. The offer applied to both credit card debt and most loans.

Komercijalna Bank told the MIA news agency that about 30 percent of their customers asked that they continue paying back their loans as usual, using an option to do so quickly online. In Ohridska Bank, the deadline to reject their offer still stands, but the bank expects that between 30 and 40 percent of their customers will reject it.