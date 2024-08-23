The Supervisory Board of AD ESM, following a recommendation from the Government, has appointed a new Management Board for the company. Lazo Uzunchev, a mechanical engineer with extensive experience in managerial roles within the private sector, has been named President of the Management Board and General Director of JSC ESM.

“In addition to Uzunchev, the other members of the Board of Directors of the state-owned company have been appointed: Redzep Asani, Deputy General Director, as well as the members Gjorgi Gjordjievski, Director of Legal and General Affairs, Zoran Konjanovski, Director of Production, Viktor Jovanovski, Director of commercial affairs, Ivan Stojanovski, director of financial affairs and Vladimir Pejoski, director of development and investments”, informed the Government.

The new Management Board’s primary focus is to ensure the country’s energy stability through effective management, financial consolidation, and enhancing the company’s capabilities at all levels. Key objectives include optimizing costs, executing development projects to boost AD ESM’s competitiveness, and adapting to market conditions and stringent environmental standards. The goal is to ensure a reliable electricity supply for consumers while maintaining professional standards and promoting a clean living environment.