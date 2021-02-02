Ajdovan Ademovski, owner of the Kapitol Mall and the Skopje Hilton is buying the Ramstore chain of malls and supermarkets. Ademovski, who is also a major importer of electronics and textile, already has an extensive cooperation with the Turkish supermarket brand.

His City Plaza company is negotiating the purchase of 100 percent of the shares of Ramstore Bulgaria, which owns Ramstore Macedonia. City Plaza informed that it has performed a re-evaluation of the work of Ramstore Macedonia and has signed a preliminary agreement for its purchase.