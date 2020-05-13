VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski welcomed the move by the NBRM Central Bank to reduce its interest rate and to free additional liquidity for the economy, adding that it should’ve been done much sooner, when VMRO first proposed it.

The bank controls about 400 million EUR in short term bonds, which Mickoski proposed to be used to stimulate the economy. But NBRM and more importantly, the SDSM led Government, refused to take the necessary step. Only a month after the proposal was made, a little over 100 million EUR were released into the economy in this way, and now NBRM proposed to release additional liquidity, bringing the total to 250 million EUR.