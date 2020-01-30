Nine companies signed Thursday agreements with the Government over the construction of 11 photovoltaic power stations of 35 MW in total, at state-owned land in Makedonski Brod and in Sveti Nikole.

Just one year after the new energy law was passed, we are here to sign contracts to build 11 photovoltaic power station with a capacity of 35 MW at state-owned land, and the signing of an agreement for the construction of photovoltaics on private land of 27 MW is scheduled for Friday, said Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi.

The investors, with whom we are signing agreements today for the construction of photovoltaic power stations, gave 2.7 million euros to the state, he stressed.