Dubai based Alcazar Energy is the company that will develop a major wind farm near Stip.

The project, worth between 400 and 450 million EUR, will be presented today by Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, Energy Minister Sanja Bozinovska and Alcazar’s David Calderon.

During a visit to the area yesterday, Mickoski said that the wind farm will generate about 20 percent of Macedonia’s energy production.