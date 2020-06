The shoes in front of the Government of the Republic of Macedonia remained from the black campaign. Promises of life were forgotten overloaded by criminal tenders.

This is the reality in Veles about unemployment and the danger of continuing to emigrate. Almost 10% more unemployed in Veles in the last 2 months.

A change is needed, a renewal is needed, VMRO-DPMNE Secretary General Igor Janusev wrote on Facebook.