In conditions when the working hours of the administration are from 8 am to 2 pm and when the employees go to work every second day, the Minister of Economy, Nina Angelovska, thinks that the salaries of the administration employees should be reduced.
Asked on the “Economski magazin” show on Alsat about the possibility of reduction of salaries of the public administration employees, Angelovska says:
From a solidarity point of view, whether I think the administration should bear part of the burden, I definitely think it should, Angelovska said, without answering the question – from which month such a government measure could be expected.
