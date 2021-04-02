Slovakia is a strong supporter of your country’s EU integration strategic goals. In that regard, there is an opportunity for establishing cooperation in multiple segments, including in central banking. The National Bank is a strong partner in the implementation of these activities through exchange of experiences and acquisition of new know-how in cooperation with the central Bank of Slovakia, and we lend a hand to implement joint projects and accelerate cooperation.

This was stated by Slovakia’s Ambassador Henrik Markus at a meeting with the Governor of the National Bank Anita Angelovska-Bezoska, initiated by him, in order to support the National Bank through the implementation of several projects.

At the meeting, the Governor expressed gratitude for the expressed support and referred to the established relations with the central banks of the European System of Central Banks, including the National Bank of Slovakia, with which our central bank recently successfully completed the twinning project “Strengthening the Institutional capacity of the National Bank on the road to its membership in the ESCB”.