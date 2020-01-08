Scandalous letter to the employees at the Finance Ministry by Minister Nina Angelovska forbidding them from communicating with additional Deputy Minister Gordana Dimitrieska-Kocoska.
The letter was sent early in the morning after Dimitrieska-Kocoska took office, after she was voted in Parliament as a member of the interim government, in line with the Przino Agreement.
Angelovska went so far as to nominate a person through whom communication with Dimitrieska-Kocoska and her office would take place.
Any communication and requests made by the Additional Deputy Minister or a member of her office to individual employees in certain sectors must first be approved by the Head of Department and / or State Counselor, who must have prior approval from the minister’s office, writes the letter.
