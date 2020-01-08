Scandalous letter to the employees at the Finance Ministry by Minister Nina Angelovska forbidding them from communicating with additional Deputy Minister Gordana Dimitrieska-Kocoska.

The letter was sent early in the morning after Dimitrieska-Kocoska took office, after she was voted in Parliament as a member of the interim government, in line with the Przino Agreement.

Angelovska went so far as to nominate a person through whom communication with Dimitrieska-Kocoska and her office would take place.