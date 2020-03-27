Regarding the measures proposed by former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev to cut public administration salaries, Former Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev said that two billion euros will be missing from this year’s budget.

The real question is not whether the salaries will be cut or not, but whether they will be able to be paid, because two billion euros will be missing from the budget. Those two billion euros will have to be spent mainly on salaries, Angjusev said on TV21 “Click Plus” show on Thursday.

He says that salaries can be paid for several months, but what happens if there is no money for salaries in the budget and he points out that the real question is whether they can be provided and how the the three billion euro loan can be secured.