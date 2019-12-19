Answering a journalist question about the state might have to pay damages to Euromax Resources after a government decision unilaterally terminated the contract with the company for the Ilovica mine, Deputy Prime Minister Koco Angjusev said the government did not plan to pay damages.

We could not speak of any damages because if the Government terminated the contract it assessed that it was entitled to, so it does not intend to pay damages if it was right. That’s the assessment, said Koco Angjusev.

This was followed by a question about what kind of message is being sent to investors with this case.