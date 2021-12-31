The price of heating in Skopje is set to increase by 14.05% as of January 1. The new price will apply for heating provided by provided by suppliers Balkan Energy Group (BEG), ESM Energy and Skopje North, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said on Friday.

According to ERC President Marko Bislimovski, with this decision we are returning to the price level of 2018.

Yesterday, the ERC decided as of January 1 to increase the price of electricity by 9.48% and abolished the cheap tariff during the day.