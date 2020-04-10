The Anti-Corruption Commission has opened a case against Daniel Dimevski, one of the external collaborators of the former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev over the lease of the sports hall “Kale”, reported “Ekipa”.

He leased it for an incredibly small amount of 600 euros + VAT per month for the next 30 years, including 2049. In public, the government informed that the the “Kale” hall will be used by the Macedonian Basketball Federation (MBF). At the time of concluding this agreement, Daniel Dimevski was as an external collaborator of the former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on issues in the field of sports and its promotion, “Ekipa” writes.

Article 7 of the agreement is also interesting, according to which if any changes in the Detailed Urban Plan agreement occur, it is the consent of the lessee for activity redirection. However, the eventually constructed buildings of permanent nature after the expiration of the contract would be assessed by an authorized appraiser and divided in a ratio of 20% to JPSOS (Public Enterprise for Management of Sports Facilities owned by the Republic of Macedonia) and 80% to TURD Olympic DOO Skopje.

Source: Ekipa