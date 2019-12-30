Starting with 2020, people who produce over 200 liters of rakia will have to register with the Food and Veterinary Agency, which will be tasked to conduct inspections.

These small scale producers of the traditional stiff drink made of grapes or plums often sell their rakia in the farmers’ markets, or among friends and acquaintances. The sales are currently untaxed, but starting with 2021, the Government intends to charge 10 denars per liter of rakia, and increase the tax to 20 denars in 2022 and 30 denars in 2023.